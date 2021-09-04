Shark Tank stars Kevin O’Leary & Kevin Harrington DENIES claims of defrauding people

Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington of "Shark Tank" denied any misconduct after being sued for fraud by 20 hopeful entrepreneurs. Following the shocking lawsuit, O'Leary as per Page Six informed through his attorney that he thinks his identity has been stolen. “It appears that someone has been using my name and likeness without my knowledge, permission or consent,” O’Leary, 67, said. “I’ve never heard of any of these purported companies and have never conducted business with any of the plaintiffs who filed this suit.”

The victims, however, were not pleased with the explanation. In what is rapidly devolving into a he said, she said situation, an attorney representing the claimed victims according to Page Six stated that O'Leary's identity couldn't have been stolen since he appeared in videos discussing the businesses in issue, InventureX and Ideazon. “The statements of Mr. O’Leary came directly from videos where he discusses both InventureX and Ideazon and specifically endorses principles of each company by name,” the attorney said.

Meanwhile, Harrington, 64, admitted to appearing in a promotional video for InventureX but denied any further connection with the business. “It has come to our attention that Kevin Harrington has been accused of various false allegations regarding a recent lawsuit,” Harrington’s attorney said as per Page Six. “Kevin has been a proponent of entrepreneurs globally. Kevin never had any business arrangement or contract with any of the Plaintiffs. This should be a dispute between the Plaintiffs and InventureX. Kevin simply did a video for this Company.”

However, the lawsuit alleges that twenty prospective entrepreneurs were misled and cheated by purported use of “fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show ‘Shark Tank' itself.”

ALSO READ:Shark Tank alums Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington SUED, accused of defrauding people