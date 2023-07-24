Shark Week 2023: How to watch Discovery's annual programming block? Host, episode schedule and more details

Popular annual programming block Shark Week has gained popularity through the years ever since it first premiered in July 1988. The much-awaited shark-focused event is back with its 2023 edition and here's everything you need to know about the programming including the release date, streaming details, host, full schedule, and more details this year.

When did Shark Week 2023 premiere and where to watch it?

Shakr Week 2023 premiered on July 23, 2023, on Discovery. The highly-anticipated week-long television programming block will air episodes on the channel and will be available to stream on HBO Max. This year, the event will provide a "first-time, close-up look at a great white shark feast captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy" as well as reveal what happens to sharks that feed on cocaine and drugs dumped in the ocean.

ALSO READ: Special Ops: Lioness: When did spy thriller series release? Where to watch, episode schedule, cast, and more

Who will host Shark Week 2023?

Jason Momoa will be hosting the 2023 edition of Shark Week and lead the 35th year as the master of ceremonies. "As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey. This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures," the Aquaman star said.

Shark Week 2023 schedule

July 23, 2023

Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy (8 PM ET)

Jaws vs The Meg (9 PM ET)

Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy (10 PM ET)

Shark Week: Off the Hook (11 PM ET)

July 24, 2023

Great White Fight Club (8 PM ET)

Monsters of Bermuda Triangle (9 PM ET)

Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds (10 PM ET)

July 25, 2023

Mako Mania: Battle for California (8 PM ET)

Raiders of the Lost Shark (9 PM ET)

Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct (10 PM ET)

July 26, 2023

Air Jaws: Final Frontier (8 PM ET)

Florida Shark: Blood in the Water (9 PM ET)

Cocaine Sharks (10 PM ET)

July 27, 2023

Jaws in the Shallows (8 PM ET)

Monster Mako: Fresh Blood (9 PM ET)

Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites (10 PM ET)

July 28, 2023

Tropic Jaws (8 PM ET)

Deadly Sharks of Paradise (9 PM ET)

Haunting at Shark Tower (10 PM ET)

Advertisement

July 29, 2023

Dawn of the Monster Mako (8 PM ET)

Mega Sharks of Dangerous Reef (9 PM ET)

Shark Week has been the longest-running cable television programming event in history since 2010. It premiered in July-August annually and was initiated with the aim to spread information about shark conservation and clearing misconceptions about the creatures. Josh Gates was the host for the 2020 and 2021 editions and Dwayne Johnson took over for 2022.

ALSO READ: Futurama: When is new season of sci-fi animated sitcom releasing? Cast, episodes, and more about Hulu series