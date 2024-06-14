'Sharks, Intimacy, Success': Jeremy Renner Talks Things He Fears The Most

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner faced many ups and downs in his career. Most recently, Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident in January 2023. And his career was halted for more than a year. Now, he made his return in the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, which is now streaming on Paramount+. Along with that, Renner has also joined Daniel Craig's Knives Out 3. So a tight schedule is awaiting for him. But he has some sort of fear which he discussed in the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Some things Jeremy Renner fears the most

In the June 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Jeremy Renner talked about how he tackled some fears and how it proved to be a healing factor when he was going through the process following the accident last year.

Renner emphasized one thing, to overcome adverse situations, one must identify some fears within oneself and then try to conquer those. He did the same. He said that whatever we do, we need to do it with courage.

When he was asked how he conquers fear, Renner said one needs to identify what are the fears in the individual. And then “start practicing overcoming it.”

Talking about his own experience, he said that he did the same thing. Renner had some fear and to get over these, he practiced for 10 years.

Some things he was afraid of were success, intimacy, and sharks. However by not giving any power to those things and addressing them every day he conquered them all. He added that the only thing he was afraid of was unknown. Discussing his accident and connecting the fears, he stated that, had he been afraid of his next breath, he would not be speaking in front of her. As he identified his fears, he could focus on his next breath.

Again coming back to acting played a great role in healing

After breaking 38 bones and undergoing multiple surgeries following the fatal accident in 2023 Renner could not work for more than a year but he found solace in returning to work.

"I can't just be in my pain and recovery all the time," he said.

After the accident, Renner had a pierced liver and collapsed lung and it became a real challenging task for him to again come back to acting. He said the first weeks were "very fragile and touch and go," but said he found that returning to the set helped him cope.

He also credit and music and the habit of writing as a great healer. "You know, music is very healing. It's very emotional, and it's very unifying," he said.

