Sharna Burgess reveals about struggles dancing with Jese Metcalfe on Dancing with the Stars

Sharna Burgess, the famous professional dancer and choreographer, recently shared greater insights into her reports even as partnered with Jesse Metcalfe at the popular dance competition display Dancing With the Stars. Speaking on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast with host Cheryl Burke, Burgess discovered the difficulties she faced for the duration of her partnership with Metcalfe, despite the fact that she did not explicitly point out his name.

ALSO READ: Lindsay Arnold & Sharna Burgess Exit Dancing With The Stars Season 31

Burgess explained their difficult time

Burgess explained that during the difficult length, they reached a point wherein they could not be by themselves in a room without someone else. This unusual situation passed off in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic whilst the production scaled back its crew, resulting in a few rehearsals now not being monitored or recorded as closely.

While Burgess did no longer specify the nature of the challenges, she emphasized that the problems were now not sexual in any nature. She similarly stated that she accompanied the proper channels, mentioned the problems, and recorded a few instances as evidence. Burgess expressed her gratitude for the help she acquired from the production crew in addressing the scenario accurately.

The Australian performer's remarks shed light on the demanding situations faced by professional dancers at the display, in particular, while paired with celebrities who might also warfare with the demanding dance exercises and extreme training.

ALSO READ: 'I’m sorry if ...': Brian Austin Green's heartfelt text to Megan Fox post 'vulnerable' co-parenting podcast episode

Burgess issues with Metcalfe

Burgess first hinted at her issues with Metcalfe in advance in September on her Old-ish podcast, wherein she discovered that she could not be alone in a room together with her accomplice after the primary few weeks of rehearsals. She defined their partnership as rocky, which in the end led to their removal from the opposition.

In reaction to Burgess's feedback, Jesse Metcalfe's “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

Despite the challenges faced throughout her partnership with Metcalfe, Sharna Burgess has continued to thrive in her career on Dancing With the Stars. She remained at the display and changed into later paired with actor Brian Austin Green for Season 30. Their adventure on display in the long run led to a personal victory as they fell in love, were engaged, and welcomed a child together in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We communicate really well...': Brian Austin gushed about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox; DEETS inside