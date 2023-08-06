Sharon Farrell: The Young and The Restless star dies at 82

It has been two months since the passing of The Young and the Restless actress, Sharon Farrell. It was only recently that the family came to know of her tragic demise. Known for her role as Florence Webster in the CBS Soap, the actress had a flourishing acting career spanning decades. The internet has come forward to mourn the loss of a veteran. Here is how her family, friends, and peers express their grief and shower support over the family.

Sharon Farrell: The discovery of her death

The news comes as a shock as the discovery of the actress' death took place two months after her actual demise. The family confirmed this week that Sharon had passed away on May 15, 2023, two months before they took to Facebook to announce the demise to the world. While the details of the entire case have not been revealed, it seems like they chose to put out the word much later. In addition, the cause of her death is yet unknown.

An extensive career

Best remembered for her role in Out of The Blue, Sharon Farrell has an acting resume like none other. She started early and featured in some of the most popular TV shows and movies. The Young and the Restless, which continues to air on CBS was also on her acting resume. She made her film debut in 1959 with Kiss Her Goodbye. Later on, the artist continued as a dancer on Broadway. She rose to popularity with her film It's Alive. Here, she played the role of a mother to a demonic infant. With the success of the movie, the actress was sure that she was to enter a flourishing career in the years to come.

Some of her striking roles in the movie business include the ones in The Stunt Man, Lone Wolf McQuade, Marlowe, The Reivers (with Steve McQueen), and Can’t Buy Me Love (1987). In the 90s, Sharon continued to extend her role as Florence Webster in The Young and The Restless two six years from 1991 to 97. As the world continues to mourn her tragic loss, there might come a tribute to the late actress from the team of TYTR pretty soon.

