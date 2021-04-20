Sharon Osbourne calls Prince Harry ‘poster boy’ of white privilege after defending Piers Morgan’s comments

Sharon Osbourne recently called out Prince Harry on his “privilege” as she defended herself from racist claims. Scroll down to see what she said.

TV personality Sharon Osbourne recently shared her true thoughts on Prince Harry. The 68-year-old, who recently exited the cast of The Talk following a controversial argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood, spoke out this past weekend on an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. While discussing allegations that she is a racist, the TV star discussed whether the British monarchy might have racist tendencies. While Bill suggested the idea, Sharon dismissed it and said that anyone joining the family would have experienced a similar situation to Meghan Markle.

“[The Queen] is from a different generation,” she said. “They are notoriously non-huggy. I get it, because of her age. She’s from a different generation.” Sharon then discussed Harry and Meghan‘s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey and the claims they made about being cut off by the royal family. “You know when they say white privilege? You know, right there with Harry. Right there. He is the poster boy,” she said (via Page Six). “So you know, he sits there and says ‘daddy cut him off and he’s not on the wages anymore’ and he was boohooing about it. You can’t feel empathy for that. Because you’re a healthy, bright, educated young man. You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own.”

Sharon‘s controversial comments on The Talk stemmed from her defending Piers Morgan‘s comments about Meghan and saying that she didn’t understand why his comments were being perceived as racist.

