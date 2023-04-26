Sharon Osbourne on her 'horrendous' facelift: I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap...

Sharon Osbourne is currently making headlines after she made a statement that she is done with plastic surgery. Recently in a conversation with a tabloid, The Talk host revealed that she came to such a decision after an October 2021 facelift went wrong which left her with one eye lower than the other. Talking about it, she said, “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”

Sharon Osbourne opens up about her horrendous facelift

Sharon opened up about her latest facelift which she did last year and said that it was ‘horrendous’ which she regrets. She was quoted saying, “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.” After her worthless five-and-a-half-hour operation, she recalled telling the surgeon, “You've got to be f---ing joking.” Sharon said, “One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'” When her husband Ozzy Osbourne saw it, he had a similar reaction, “He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone.”

Sharon Osbourne talks about her hubby Ozzy Osbourne’s health

Talking about Ozzy’s health conditions, Sharon was quoted saying, “Ozzy has been plagued medically by different things that have been wrong. It is like one thing leads to another then another. For some reason he is tested all the time. I think, 'No more, please God. He has passed all the tests, he has survived — please leave him alone.'" She further added that, “He misses the live audience, he misses his fans terribly. He feels he's let them down.”

