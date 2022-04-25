Sharon Osbourne opens up about being fired from The Talk after a decade on the show: It was like I was dead

Last year following a rather heated discussion on race with Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne a co-host at CBS' The Talk parted ways from the show after her argument with Underwood led to an internal investigation which resulted in her exit from the talk show. In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, via ET Canada, Osbourne opened up about the incident.

During the interview, the British Tv personality recounted how it all went down as she shared, "They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension. We don’t think that you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back,'" She went on to reveal, "And I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you.’" Osbourne added that along with the termination from a post she had held for a decade, she also received death threats which forced her to hire 24/7 security, "They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats,"

However, death threats were not the only problem Osbourne was facing as she noted, "My phone as far as my TV career here [was concerned] was nonexistent, not one call. Noth-Ing," she continued, "In England and Australia it never changed. Here it was like I was dead." Now that she has lived through it all, Osbourne recalled, "I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist, this is insanity."

Meanwhile, Osbourne compared her situation to Will Smith's and dubbed the entire industry hypocrites as she added, "When he wins [the best actor award], everybody stands up. It’s, like, you’re such hypocrites. You’re going to go home and say how disgraceful his behaviour was, but you stand up and give him a standing ovation." She went on to criticise Hollywood and its twisted ways as she mentioned, "You know, it’s like I’ve always said, in this industry, if people could make a buck off you… If Hitler were alive today, they would give him a TV show."

ALSO READ Sharon Osbourne REVEALS she tried to kill herself in 2016; Says ‘It wasn’t for attention, I couldn’t bear it’