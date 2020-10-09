  1. Home
Sharon Osbourne REVEALS she tried to kill herself in 2016; Says ‘It wasn’t for attention, I couldn’t bear it’

Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about attempting suicide 4 years ago because she “just couldn’t bear it.” Read ahead to see what else she said.
American TV personality Sharon Osbourne got honest with fans about a tough time she went through recently. The 68-year-old talk show host opened up on the latest episode of The Talk about how she attempted suicide four years ago. “Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it,” she said.

 

Sharon revealed that she “went to a place to give me help” and she met two girls in the facility who changed her outlook on life. “They told me they were drinking and using drugs…both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into… am I going to do this to my family, my babies, no way. And that shocked me – it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together,” Sharon said. “It was like looking at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.” 

 

Last week, Sharon got candid about another part of her personal life – her sex life with husband Ozzy Osbourne. The 67-year-old talk show host participated in a discussion about the sex lives of older women during a recent episode of The Talk. “We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That’s no secret. He had enough for all,” Sharon said. “It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship.”

 

Sharon also said, “Speaking for the older ladies here: When you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more. Sex changes that it’s not just about the sex, it’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes.”

 

