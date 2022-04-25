Sharon Osbourne reveals undergoing ketamine therapy after controversial exit from The Talk

*Trigger Warning*

Sharon Osbourne had ketamine treatment after being fired from The Talk in March 2021. Osbourne departed The Talk in March after being accused of using racist, homophobic, and abusive language with her former co-hosts and facing outrage for a segment in which she backed Piers Morgan's controversial statements.

"I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning," Osbourne told UK’s The Times as per Page Six. "I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist." Osbourne said that she and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, began receiving death threats and hired round-the-clock security to protect themselves. She claimed the encounter made her anxious, and her friend and former co-host Sara Gilbert suggested Osbourne pursue ketamine therapy treatments.

For those unversed, Ketamine is a medicine used on patients as an anaesthetic, but it is also illegally used to get high since it may put individuals into a calm or detached mood or cause hallucinations. However, in recent years, researchers have begun to investigate ketamine therapy as a treatment for severe depression and anxiety, especially in those who have failed to respond to traditional antidepressant medicines.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said that the treatment assisted her in moving beyond her departure from The Talk, which CBS stated was because her behaviour "did not align with our values." The TV star said that she had no plans to return to daytime television. "I'm not going to go on another TV show that's talk because I know right now it's not a safe place to be," she said," as per Page Six.

