Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus; Requests fans to ‘stay safe and healthy’

American TV personality Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus via Twitter, scroll down to see an update on her health.

Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne recently revealed to fans that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is now recovering after a “brief hospitalization.” The 68-year-old television personality is the latest host of The Talk to contract the virus after Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she tested positive last week. Carrie Ann missed the past week of The Talk tapings and now the show is on a hiatus for the holidays. Amanda Kloots, who is joining the show as a full-time host in January, lost her husband Nick Cordero to the virus earlier this year.

Sharon said on Twitter, “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

In case you missed it, back in October, the American TV personality got honest with fans about a tough time she went through recently. The 68-year-old talk show host opened up on the latest episode of The Talk about how she attempted suicide four years ago. “Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it,” she said. Sharon revealed that she “went to a place to give me help” and she met two girls in the facility who changed her outlook on life. “They told me they were drinking and using drugs…both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into… am I going to do this to my family, my babies, no way. And that shocked me – it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together,” Sharon said. “It was like looking at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.”

