Sharon Stone declares Robert De Niro as Hollywood’s best kisser; Says he was the ‘pinnacle of kissing for me’

Sharon Stone is opening up about her best kiss in Hollywood! Last night, the veteran actress appeared at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked which famous star is the best kisser? Stone revealed that her best on-screen kiss was “far and away” Robert De Niro, her love interest in Martin Scorsese’s Casino. “It was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me,” revealed Stone. Stone has had plenty of on-screen kisses in her lifetime, but on Tuesday night, she crowned an official lip-locking champ.

“Out of all of the leading men you have worked with, who was the best and worst kisser?” asked Andy Cohen, reading a fan question. Stone hesitated as she reflected on her decades in the industry, prompting Sarah Paulson to sing-song, “Are you gonna answer? Pressure! I want to know the answer so badly.” “Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser,” replied Stone. “Yeah, Bob was far and away the best kisser.”

Right as Stone was about to name the worst kisser, Cohen interrupted to praise her performance in Casino, in which she plays hustler Ginger McKenna. “Thank you,” she said. “He was the actor that I admired the most and my whole career was like, ‘I just want to be able to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own.'”

The actress added that her perception of their Casino kisses may be skewed because she “just held him in such extraordinary high regard” and “there was so much attached to it.” Explained Stone, “I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that, you know, he probably could’ve hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been like, ‘Oh, yeah!'” “It was pretty fabulous,” she concluded of De Niro’s kissing skills. “I don’t know that I can compare anything else to that. Everything else was kind of like, meh.”

