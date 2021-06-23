Sharon Stone enrages Twitterati after stating she’s a ‘much better’ actress than Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone recently got real about Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, and her thought enraged social media users. Scroll down for more on this.

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone recently revealed her true thoughts about Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. While chatting with Everything Zoomer, Stone, 63, spoke about the 72-year-old’s presence in Hollywood.

In her interview, Sharon said: “The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.” “Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f***’s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor,” she continued.

“I’m a much better villain than Meryl, and I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino. I would be better. And I know it. And she knows it. But we’re all set up to think that only Meryl is so amazing that when you say her name, it must have been amazing for me to work with her.”

Now, a portion of her interview is getting the attention of several social media users. One even tweeted: “sharon stone out there ending her own career…” while one said: “Sharon Stone is out here choosing violence. Man.” And one simply said: “Drinking "hater-aid" in public is never a good look...even on the amazing #SharonStone.”

