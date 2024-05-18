Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

While Spacey Unmasked, the latest docuseries, features some previously unheard testimonies about Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct, several of his industry friends including Sharon Stone, and Liam Neeson, and other actors come in support of him. Channel 4’s two-part documentary aired on Max earlier this month on May 7.

Spacey has not worked since the cases came forth in 2017. These actors defend Spacey and demand that he returns to acting soon. Read below to know more about the allegations and what his co-stars have to say regarding the same.

What are the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey?

In the wake of the #MeToo movement back in 2017, Spacey was accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault by several actors following which several legal cases were registered against the two-time Oscar winner.

However, in 2022, a New York jury established that he had not molested actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual assault when Rapp was 14 years old in the early 1980s. The following year, a UK court declared Spacey not guilty of nine counts of sexual assault from four complainants. Another complaint against Spacey was of groping one of his House of Cards co-actors. Numerous more lawsuits and allegations have been withdrawn.

A few more allegations against Spacey came to light with the recent docuseries. One of which accuses him of making an "aggressive sexual move" on a high school friend. As per another allegation, Spacey masturbated while watching the opening sequences of Saving Private Ryan in a theater sitting beside an actor. Spacey has refuted every accusation until now.

Several Hollywood actors want Kevin Spacey to return to acting amid sexual misconduct allegations

In a statement to The Telegraph, several actors including Stone, Neeson, Stephen Fry, and F. Murray Abraham called for Spacey’s return to Hollywood. “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will,” said Stone. She also added that aspiring actors wanted and want to be around him.

She continued, “It’s terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas.”

While Neeson said he “was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against” adding “Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

Abraham, who was accused of sexual misconduct during the shoot of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, said “I vouch for him unequivocally.” He referred to the complainants as “vultures” who attack a man who “has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behavior, unlike so many others” Abraham continued, “He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Referring to the docuseries, Fry said that to “bracket (Spacey) with the likes of Harvey Weinstein” and “to continue to harass and hound him, to devote a whole documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes… How can that be considered proportionate and justified?”