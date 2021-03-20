Sharon Stone makes SHOCKING revelations about being misled into shooting the explicit scene for Basic Instinct

Sharon Stone's memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice reveals some shocking details about her experience of shooting Basic Instinct.

Sharon Stone's memoir The Beauty of Living Twice is one of the most anticipated books of 2021 and is all set to release this month. An excerpt from the book was recently published on Vanity Fair and it retells the shocking incidents that went down on the sets of Basic instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller. In the excerpt released by Vanity Fair, we hear Stone's side of the story about shooting the famous explicit scene from the film.

Stone in her memoir reveals how she was called to watch the finished feature film but strangely was not only accompanied by the director but also a bevy of lawyers and agents. The actress reveals this is when she saw the highly controversial and now famous cross-legged scene for which she was tricked into taking her underwear off. The memoir further reveals Stone stating that she was led to believe that her genitals would not be visible on film and to her shock they were.

On watching the film's cut, she says, "Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer. Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction, " via Vanity Fair

Unfortunately for Stone, this wasn't the only time she had an ill experience. In the book, she also recalls some producers suggesting her to indulge in sexual activities with her co-stars claiming it would help the film have "better chemistry."

Stone's book will reflect on the sexism she faced in the industry and also how Hollywood stereotyped her into being a sex symbol.

