Sharon Stone reveals how a dating app abruptly shut her account; Details inside

The Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone revealed how a dating app where she had an account was deleted abruptly. The Total Recall star Sharon Stone tweeted about how the dating app deleted her account as users had reported it as a fake account. The Quick and the Dead star tweeted stating that being an actress does not mean that her account is not real. The All I Wish actress stated further that the account is indeed her account, and not that it was a fake.

She also shared a screen shot from the app, which shows her account as blocked. The representative from the dating app reportedly stated that Sharon Stone's account is back a active. The Specialist actress Sharon Stone, was reportedly invited by the dating app to visit their head office in Austin, Texas. Reports in USA Today state that the dating app's representative requested the actress to work on her profile. The blunder from the dating app grabbed the attention of the social media users.

I went on the dating sight and they closed my account.

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey , is being me exclusionary ?

Don’t shut me out of the hive — Sharon Stone (sharonstone) December 30, 2019

The Basic Instinct 2 star Sharon Stone, made sure to question the actions of the dating app, in her tweet. Sharon Stone also stated that being her, results in being blocked on a dating app. The users on the social media, have reacted to the Catwoman star's complaint about her account being blocked on the dating app. Sharon Stone, 61, became a global icon post the release of the 1992 flick Basic Instinct, and also appeared in the blockbuster called Casino. Sharon Stone had previously called off her engagement and is single now.

