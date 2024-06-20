Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Adores' Austin Butler, Feels Proud About His Journey In Hollywood; 'He's Such A Great Kid'

Sharon Stone is singing praises of actor Austin Butler's remarkable acting journey, just like everyone in the film industry. Stone recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of his movie The Bikeriders, in which he plays the role of Benny.

On the red carpet, the actress shared how she feels proud to witness his journey to rise in Hollywood, noting he's a 'great kid.' She also expressed her views on his prolific career. In addition, Butler also boasts about his 'special connection' with the Basic Instinct movie actress at the premiere. Read to know what they said about each other!

Sharon Stone says she 'adores' Austin Butler

Sharon Stone is one of the most talented actresses of her generation, who has acted in dozens of movies in the Hollywood film industry. Stone recently attended the premiere of Austin Butler's The Bikeriders in Los Angeles.

The actress also gushed about Butler and his incredible acting skills and expressed her thoughts on his inspiring journey. Stone told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that she "really adores Austin," noting, "he a great kid," and she admires the progress and growth he is making in his acting career.

Butler also spoke about Stone at the premiere and recalled his first meeting with her at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor shared how she supported him and they have a "special connection," noting that she was sitting "right in front of him" when his film Elvis, which launched him to superstardom, premiered at Cannes.



Sharon Stone gushed about Austin Butler's remarkable rise in Hollywood

Sharon Stone told the outlet that witnessing Austin Butler's rise to fame at the 2022 Cannes premiere of his film Elvis was unique and admiring. The actress said she had attended many film premieres, but this was a rare and exceptional event, similar to her career experience.

She expressed she had never seen another person experience such a significant moment in their career, saying, "This is the only time I saw what happened to me happen to someone else." Stone said she wanted to support the actor and let him know he could rely on her "no matter what."

Sharon Stone conveyed genuine affection for Butler, saying she "loves" him and truly believes in his potential. The Total Recall star further mentioned that she understands what his career path and journey "looks like," thus she wants to make sure that "he's cool."

Austin Butler's The Bikeriders movie will be out in theaters on June 21, 2024.