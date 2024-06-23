Sharon Stone Reveals That She Has A Name For Her Stardom; Says ‘It Was Embarrassing’

Sharon Stone has a new name for her stardom. The actress made an appearance at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where she revealed that she calls her fame Barney: The Purple Elephant. Stone spoke about her movies and how quickly she became a superstar for her audience. The actress was presented with an award at the ceremony, and in her acceptance speech, she reflected on her career.

Stone grew to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with movies such as Casino and The Basic Instinct, among many others. The actress shared that fame would sometimes overpower her personality, and hence, she named it Barney.

Sharon Stone’s acceptance speech

Stone stepped up on the stage to accept her trophy for making a lasting impact on society. As for the speech, Stone recited, "I became so famous so fast, and I became so famous in a way that people wanted to diminish me for my accomplishment.” The Hollywood star further stated that in the early days of her career, the audience did not want to recognize her talent because “I am a woman.”

The actress continued, "They didn't want to give it to me because I was a woman who took a position of power, and then I decided to use fame in a way that I felt had meaning and value.” According to the Hollywood star, stardom is a waste of time if one doesn’t use fame to do better in one's surroundings.

Speaking of Barney, Stone mentioned in the speech, "I call my fame Barney, the purple elephant, and that sometimes I don't want to go out because I have to take Barney with me, and it can be embarrassing for other people and uncomfortable for me, and it makes it hard for me to have normal relationships with people in the world.”

Sharon Stone thanking the celebrities of the industry in her acceptance speech

Apart from Barney, Stone mentioned a couple of legends from Hollywood to thank in her acceptance speech at the ceremony. In addition to thanking her family, the actress mentioned Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, and Raven Symone in her words on the stage. The trio also served as the hosts of the evening.

"I just want to say thank you to you because so many of you in this room have allowed me to feel safe, normal and loved and that I have a place to be,” Sharon said.

