Sharon Stone REVEALS why she had to pay Leonardo DiCaprio's salary for his role in The Quick and The Dead

Sharon Stone recalls how she supported Leonardo DiCaprio's casting by paying his salary for their 1995 film The Quick and the Dead.

Sharon Stone in her recently released memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice, has dropped some major revelations relating to her work in Hollywood. The 63-year-old actress opened up about her ill experiences with producers who even asked her to get intimate with her co-stars in the name of "chemistry." In a recent report by InidieWire, one of Stone's other revelations from the book relating to Leonardo DiCaprio states how the actress gave him the much-needed support when he was starting.

An excerpt from her memoir reveals that she was one of the key reasons why DiCaprio was hired for the 1995 western film The Quick and The Dead which Stone starred in and also produced. As per Insider, Stone in her book reveals that she paid Leonardo's salary for his role in the film because the studio had refused. The actress reveals in her book that, TriStar was unsure about hiring DiCaprio, and asked her why she wanted to cast an "unknown" for the role.

Stone further wrote in her memoir, "The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my salary. So I did,” via Insider. In terms of DiCaprio's career, The Quick and The Dead released merely two years before his mega-successful project, Titanic that made him an overnight Hollywood sensation.

Stone in her memoir also opened up about one of her most controversial scenes from Basic Instinct and made a startling revelation about how she was misled into shooting the explicit scene in the 1992 erotic thriller. The book also consists of several other candid confessions from the actress who bears the dark side of Hollywood and fame in it.

