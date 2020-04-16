Sharon Stone says she loves her body as she accepts aging gracefully

Actress Sharon Stone says she struggled with ageing when she turned 40, but is now at peace with the issue.

In an interview with Germany's Vogue magazine edition, the actress admitted there was a time where she really didn't "accept" her body, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't get out until I can fully accept my body'," said the 62-year-old.

Meanwhile, Stone had previously admitted that she loves her body "so much more" now she is older.

She said: "I like my body so much more. I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body - too this, too that."

The actress says she hated when she had to apply loads of make-up for her role as Catherine Tramell in 1992's "Basic Instinct".

She said: "When I got on 'Basic Instinct', they hired a make-up artist that put on pounds of make-up every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the make-up off. But I wasn't allowed to choose my make-up artist, nor was my name (above the title) on the poster."

Also Read Sharon Stone's dating account restored post actress slamming the company for shutting it

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×