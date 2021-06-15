  1. Home
Shaun White gushes about girlfriend and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev being 'talented on the snowboard'

Shaun White revealed how he and girlfriend Nina Dobrev stuck to "simple things" like drive-in movies, trips to the mountains and snowboarding when it came to their dates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2021 05:35 pm
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev started dating in early 2020 Shaun White and Nina Dobrev got "creative" with their dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Shaun White, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder, who has been in a relationship with The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev since early 2020, spoke candidly in a rare interview about how dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic took a "creative" turn for the gorgeous couple. For Shaun and Nina, it was all about the "simple things" like "a couple of drive-in movies."

More importantly, since his sport of snowboarding is "outdoors," where you go to "the mountains" and are distanced already by chairlifts and things, the couple has "been able to do more snowboarding and trips like that than I would've expected." Given his world-class status as arguably the most famous snowboarder across the entire globe, White gave major props for his girlfriend's snowboarding skills. "She was pretty pro already. I don't know about the skateboarding front, but she grew up in Canada, so she's pretty talented on the snowboard," the 34-year-old athlete gushed about the 32-year-old actress.

We absolutely adore Shaun and Nina's adventurous, exciting relationship!

ALSO READ: Has Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White watched The Vampire Diaries? Olympic gold medalist snowboarder REVEALS

During the same interview, Shaun revealed how he and Nina commemorated their first anniversary, which unfortunately happened during the Coronavius lockdown. White had ambitious plans of recreating their first date, albeit everything was closed. However, like a knight in shining armour, Shaun was able to "sweet talk the owner of the place to open up" for the couple and their romantic anniversary celebrations was actually "pretty fun" as they had the place all to themselves.

Meanwhile, Nina had The Vampire Diaries fans' hearts exploding with pure joy as she recently posted a heartwarming TVD reunion selfie featuring herself and Kat Graham. We absolutely loved the duo's friendship as Elena Gilbert and Bonnie Bennett on the beloved teenage drama series. You can check out The Vampire Diaries besties reuniting HERE.

