Shawmila reconciliation on the cards? Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPOTTED hanging out 2 months post split

After breaking up almost 2 months ago, ​​​​former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spending time together again! In photos obtained by TMZ, the singers were spotted hanging out in Miami, Florida. Together, the duo walked their Golden Retriever, Tarzan around a park as they chatted. For the light stroll, Camila donned a tan dress while Shawn wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

If you didn't know, back in November, the duo released in a joint statement back in November 2021 that they had broken up after more than two years of dating and a decade long friendship, which they wrote will still continue. ​​They wrote: “Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever...We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Post the breakup, both Camila and Shawn took a social media detox from their respective Instagrams. While taking a break from IG, Camila wrote she’ll be "going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all," Cabello said. Shawn on his part wrote: “I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it.”

Post their breakup in November, Shawn also released a song, which was seemingly about the split, titled–It’ll Be Okay.

Also read: ​​Camila Cabello goes on brief 'social media detox'; Says she wants to 'spend a little less time' on her phone