Shawn Levy Reveals Henry Cavill Smoked Cigars Over 'Eight Hours Straight' For His Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

Henry Cavill, best known for his role as Superman, made a cameo in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy told The New York Times that Cavill felt "sick to his stomach" after inhaling cigar smoke for "eight hours straight" while filming. Cavill's character, the Cavillrine, is a Wolverine variant who appears in a multiverse scene alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Levy explained how Cavill maintained his muscular physique and kept a cigar lit in his mouth throughout the shoot. "Not only had that pumped-up muscular body, but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day," Levy recalled. Cavill was reportedly unwell the next day as a result of his prolonged exposure to cigar smoke, but he continued to perform without hesitation.

In the film, Deadpool meets Cavill's character, Cavillrine, while traveling through the multiverse looking for other Wolverine versions to join their team. Hugh Jackman portrayed the majority of the variants, but Cavill's appearance stood out. The director praised and revealed that it was Ryan who named Henry Cavill's Wolverine version in the movie.

Cavill's casting, according to Levy, came shortly after the actor was replaced as Superman in the new DC universe created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The director saw this as an opportunity to cast Cavill in a role where he could shine while also poking fun at the situation with self-awareness.

Cavill's appearance is one of many surprise appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine. Other notable cameos include Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Wesley Snipes as Blade.

Channing Tatum plays Gambit, and Blake Lively portrays Lady Deadpool. Levy's casting choices, as well as the film's humorous references to cultural events, are intended to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

Last year, it was announced that David Corenswet would play Superman in the upcoming film, which is set to release on July 11, 2025. This announcement was part of a series of changes to the DC universe, ushering in a new era for the iconic superhero.

