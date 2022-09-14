Shawn Levy reveals Ryan Reynolds and him have discussed a Stranger Things-Deadpool crossover

Shawn Levy is one director who is connected to two of the biggest franchises at the moment. He is not only the producer and director of Stranger Things but is also helming the third Deadpool film with Ryan Reynolds. While Stranger Things may b working on its final season currently, it has been revealed that the show will be getting spin-offs which will carry forward the show's universe.

During his recent appearance at the Emmy Awards red carpet, Levy was asked by Variety about the development of a Stranger Things Cinematic universe and he mentioned how he has been taking tips from Marvel boss Kevin Feige to do so. Speaking about the same, Shawn said that he has been spending time with Kevin Feige and added, "I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU."