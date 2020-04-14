Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make for a super adorable couple as they quarantine together in Miami

From donating 200 sandwiches to healthcare workers to virtually surprising kids at a hospital, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shelling out couple goals as they quarantine together in Miami.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been quite the 'It couple' ever since the two started dating. The quintessential pair turned up the heat with their 2019 song Senorita, giving the fans what they always wanted. The two started off as friends, became BFFs in no time, and soon 5 years of good friendship turned into love. However, being the center of attention for the paparazzi, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello's relationship has been full of controversies. With accusations of a 'faked' romance for publicity becoming the talk of the town to being criticised for their quarantine walks, the couple has only come out stronger, silencing all the backlash received on the internet.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are quarantining at Camila's hometown Miami. Thanks to the musical duo that the fans are able to get a sneak peek of some amazing music that Camila and Shawn share online. Recently, the couple performed from their house for iHeart Radio's Living Room Concert For America on Instagram Live. The duo got the listeners tapping their feet as they performed an acoustic version of Camila's song 'My Oh My’. While Camila sang her heart out, Shawn Mendes struck some soothing chords on his guitar.

Watch their performance here:

| Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello cantando “My Oh My” no iHeart Living Room. #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/d09vRMYygj — Fonte Shawn Mídias (@FSBRMidia) March 30, 2020

The sensational couple has also been spotted heading for a short stroll in Miami a number of times amidst the lockdown. During one of their walks, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared a passionate kiss and set their fans gushing. Dressed in a printed long dress, Camila looked flawless as she held hands with Shawn and walked on the street with her brown tresses left loose. On the other hand, Shawn raised the mercury levels as he was spotted shirtless. The two seemed to enjoy their coffee as they stepped out for a stroll and left the fans wanting to have a quarantine like theirs.

Recently, another video of has Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surfaced on the internet and fans can't stop adoring the cute couple. The video shows them lazing around and cuddling together as they are quarantining in Camila's house. It looks like it has been recorded by Camila as Shawn is seen busy watching television. Off late, Shawn also set up a basketball hoop with Camila's dad Alejandro. The two men bonded with each other as they utilised their extra time in assembling a basketball hoop in the driveway of their house.

Check out the video:

However, quarantine for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello has not been just about fun and relaxing. The couple is doing their bit to help the people amidst this pandemic in every way possible. Recently, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised a few fan kids at a hospital talking to them via video call. Working with a charitable foundation called the Ryan Foundation, the two gave a virtual visit to the pediatric patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Camila and Shawn not only answered questions of the kids but also sang for them, and even joined them for TikTok dances doing the Savage challenge along with them.

Check out the video:

Amidst the lockdown period, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are also doing their bit to help the healthcare staff working day and night in order to treat the Coronavirus patients. The couple bought 200 sandwiches from El Rinconcito Latino in Miami and got them to Jackson South Medical Center on Friday in order to feed 200 nurses and doctors working at the hospital. El Rinconcito Latino also confirmed that they are giving a free large order of chicken soup to 10 healthcare workers at each of their six locations every day.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes has also donated USD 175,000 to the SickKids Foundation through his own charitable foundation to help them with buying PPE equipment in order to remain prepared for the Coronavirus pandemic. "Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis. By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto," Shawn announced on his Instagram.

