Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose for a CUTE selfie as they show off their Dia de los Muertos costumes

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to share a series of photos along with girlfriend Camila Cabello as the couple got ready to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the Mexican holiday which is celebrated from October 31 to November 2. On Sunday, October 31, Mendes shared a bunch of photos that showed the couple dressed up for the holiday.

The photos showed Shawn and Camila sporting a look that consisted of colourful outfits and skeleton-like makeup. The Summer of Love singer also posted a video where the couple was seen dancing to Mariachi music. It seems Mendes and Cabello celebrated both Halloween and Día de los Muertos together on Sunday. In his caption, Mendes sent out wishes for the Mexican holiday as he wrote, "Feliz día de los muertos."

For the unreversed, the Day of the Dead, is a day celebration for family and friends to gather and pay their respects to those who have died.

Check out Shawn Mendes' post here:

From the photos and videos, it certainly looked like Shawna and Camila had a good time.

On the work front, Camila Cabello recently appeared on Season 21 of The Voice as an adviser and spoke about several things including her first collaboration with Shawn. Recalling how they worked on their first song together, Camila said, "Shawn and I started writing this song in a dressing room at Taylor Swift’s concert." She further added with a smile, "Yeah, I walked away with more than a song, if you know what I mean."

