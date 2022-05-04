Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the internet ablaze with their Gilded Age-inspired outfits

The internet was on fire as the pop sensation Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made their dapper appearance back on the Met Gala red carpet. Though plans were a tad bit different from last year when the ex-couple walked up the stairs hand-in-hand. At the 2022 Met Gala, the two pop number one's attended the event separately.

Shawn Mendes was lauded by netizens for his immaculate look and drew comparisons of his attire to that of Disney's animated movie The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric. The Treat You Better singer came in decked up as he wore a layered ensemble to the event with his long overcoat hiding a crisp tailored suit underneath which he later unveiled on the carpet. On the other hand, Camila Cabello showed up to the biggest night in fashion as she opted for a floral aesthetic tied in with her long elaborate train. The most stunning part of her glamour was certainly her chic up-done bun, embellished with flowers to complete the garb.

For the unversed, Mendes and Cabello issued a joint statement in November 2021 in which both the stars revealed that they had broken off their two-year-long relationship. As their statement on social media read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever." Since then, both have discussed their relationship in public and even seemingly dedicated their latest releases to each other. Shawn who came out with When You're Gone recently and Camila Cabello's Bam Bam on her new album hint at the pair's time together.

Check out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Met Gala looks below:

