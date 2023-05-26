Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello twin in black as they go shopping together amid rekindled romance rumors

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spending more time together amid speculations of them rekindling their romance and patching up.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted together in NYC yet again

On Thursday (May 25) afternoon, Shawn, 24, and Camilla, 26, were spotted together in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, as they twinned in black gym clothes. Shawn was seen donning a black muscle tee with matching shorts. The Stitches singer carried a black backpack and wore a pair of white shoes. He wrapped up the look with a pair of suave shades.

On the other hand, Camila Cabello was seen wearing a round-neck black tee-shirt with a pair of black shorts and matching shoes. She finished the look of the day with a white fanny pack and a pair of shades. Both the singers smiled at the cameras as the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Their outing comes just a couple of days after the former lovebirds were seen holding hands while taking a stroll in the city.

While neither of them have confirmed their relationship status yet, it looks like they are spending more and more time together after reuniting at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival, where they were seen kissing.

Camila Cabello’s new song about her reunion with Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023?

Last month, Camila took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for her upcoming song titled June Gloom. It also has the date April 12 mentioned. It should be noted that this is just a few days prior to her much-talked-about reunion with her ex-lover Shawn Mendes.

In the teaser, Camila can be heard singing, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.”

Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

The obvious Coachella reference has left fans too excited and they wonder what the song means about their relationship now.

