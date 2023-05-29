Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were ‘very physical’ on date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour; Deets inside

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello apparently had a ‘very physical’ date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour recently. In case you missed it, the on-again-off-again couple attended Swift’s show in New Jersey on Saturday, May 27. While it was first reported that the pair were seen sharing a kiss, Page Six shared some more inside details from their ‘cuddly’ date night. Read on to know more!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appeared ‘very physical’ at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show

According to the media outlet, an eyewitness revealed that Shawn and Camila appeared to be ‘very physical’ during Taylor’s show at MetLife Stadium. “At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him,” the insider shared. Continuing further they added, “He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder.”

Camila, 26, and Shawn, 24, were reportedly “some of the first celeb attendees to arrive in the VIP area of the venue” as Phoebe Bridgers’ opened her set.

The source also revealed that people in the audience turned their heads back to take a look at the duo and even cheered and hooted for them when they spotted the Seniorita singers.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have dinner together at former’s apartment

Shawn and Camila cosy date night comes after they were spotted in New York City a couple of times. Speaking of which, on Thursday night, the former lovebirds were seen meeting up for dinner at Shawn’s rented apartment in the Big Apple. The paparazzi clicked the on-again couple as they entered the apartment. Later that night, Camila was seen leaving Shawn’s apartment solo.

While neither of them have confirmed their relationship status yet, it looks like they are spending more and more time together after reuniting at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival, where they were seen kissing.

