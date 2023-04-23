Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello share a romantic moment amidst Coachella kiss

Following their kiss at Coachella this past weekend, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to be on the path to a new relationship. Many people were shocked to see the kiss and immediately began to hear rumours that Mendes and Cabello had gotten back together.

Mendes and Cabello were reportedly sighted Wednesday roaming the streets of Venice, California, according to PEOPLE. When a source reported their hangout.

A source told people about a couple who appeared to be deeply in love all over again.

PEOPLE quoted a source as saying"Shawn flashed me a knowing smirk as they passed, so I must have had a really stunned expression on my face... Despite having a very in-depth chat, they appeared to be quite content and happy together.

As per The Daily Mail, here is what was revealed:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello didn't only rekindle their relationship at Coachella. Actually, the pair has been dating for a few weeks. Mendes and Cabello have been spending time together, alone and with friends, according to an unidentified source.

ALSO READ: Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Former couple's kissing video goes viral

Here is how the couple stayed together even after their breakup, which helped them bond together.

Here is an advantage to having a pet dog: ever since their last separation, they haven't actually stopped chatting, according to the insider. They have been in contact since they have a puppy they share that Camila looks after. Which kept the two in constant contact.

Reason for their last time separation

Pets have the potential to maintain our storied ties. According to reports, the main reason the pair separated was because things were getting "too fast," and hot and heavy. The world's supply of celebrity connections has been severely damaged by the epidemic, which is another factor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amidst months of dating speculations, Shawn Mendes REVEALS his relationship status with Sabrina Carpenter