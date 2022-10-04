Shawn Mendes believes mental health break was needed to grasp 'how beautiful it is' to be a singer

Back in July, Shawn Mendes revealed in an emotional Instagram post how he had to cancel the rest of his Wonder World tour this summer to focus on his mental health: "After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Now, Shawn Mendes is making his highly-awaited return to the limelight with promotions for his upcoming movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action/animated musical comedy film also marks the first time that Mendes Army will get to hear Shawn's honey vocals post announcing his break. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Mercy singer spoke candidly about his mental health, as to how he's doing, and returning to action, especially with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile soon to release: "It feels awesome. It doesn't feel like such high pressure. I think it's always a process."