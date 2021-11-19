Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did not have a 'bad breakup' but decided to part ways due to THIS reason

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently announced that the duo are parting ways after nearly 2 years of dating. In their joint statement, the two mentioned that while they will continue to remain best friends, they are ending their romantic relationship. According to E!, the couple parted ways due to complacency in their "stale" relationship.

There's no denying that Mendes and Cabello who have been friends for over 7 years before getting into a romantic relationship, still care for each other. As per E!, a source informed that the duo is still communicating and did not have a "bad breakup." While it has been reported that it was Shawn who initiated it, Camila despite being "upset" also agreed to it.

Revealing details about the reason for their split, an E! insider said, "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."

The source also mentioned that Camila has been coping up with the breakup by spending time with her friends and has a strong support system amid this somber time. Camila in her Instagram note announcing the breakup mentioned, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Shawn and Camila over their 2 years of dating had been extremely open about their relationship and both the singers also spoke during media interactions on how they helped each other as partners. Cabello recently in an interview with Glamour magazine opened up on how the duo helped each other deal with their mental health struggles by communicating with each other.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello split: Looking back at their 7 year friendship as duo part ways