Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack the PDA in their Halloween pics; Say ‘Halloween spirit is NEVER cancelled’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got in the Halloween spirit and showed off their spooky costumes via Instagram. The duo was also seen kissing in one of the pictures they shared. See photos from their celebration below.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen packing on the PDA on Halloween! The 22-year-old Wonder singer and the 23-year-old Havana singer took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday (October 31) to show off their costumes, while also sharing a sweet smooch. “Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELLED!!!!!!!! (caption by camila)” Shawn wrote on Instagram.

Camila also shared the photos and a video of the duo dressed up along with the caption, “Happy Halloween from us!!!!!! Belinda’s superpowers are in her Chancletas- the Latins know.”

If you didn’t know, Camila and Shawn are currently living together at her house in Los Angeles, a shift from their quarantine living at her family home in Miami. Back in August, Camila headed back to work on her Cinderella movie in London, while Shawn headed west to LA to work on his upcoming album Wonder. After she finished filming in early October, she went straight to LA to reunite with her man.

Shawn recently opened up about how it was a little difficult being away from Camila for a month and a half, the longest they’ve been apart. The 22-year-old musician opened up on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, revealing: “She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half,” he said on the show. “It was tough… I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away. So a month and a half. The last week and a half we were like, ‘We got this, right?’”

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes GUSHES over lockdown life with Camila Cabello; Says doing ‘normal things’ is ‘really nice’; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×