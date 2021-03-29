Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s home attacked by burglars; Thieves took off with Wonder singer’s Mercedes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s house was recently attacked by a group of burglars who took off with Mendes’ Mercedes despite the couple being home.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently went through a traumatic event! The duo who is currently residing in Los Angeles had their car stolen from them! TMZ recently reported that their LA mansion was targeted by thieves, who took the Lost In Japan singer’s car! The tabloid also reported that both Shawn and Camilla were home when the incident took place and the robbers even broke in through a window.

When the thieves noticed the pop stars at home they quickly aborted their mission and took off, but only after grabbing the keys to Mendes’ Mercedes G-Class SUV. The Treat You Better singer, 22, and Havana songstress, 24 — who have been linked together since July 2019 — were apparently unharmed in the incident. No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities are searching for the suspects, the outlet reported.

For the unversed, Cabello and Mendes met in 2014, and over the past few years, they have publicly supported each other, expressed their love for one another, and created music together. Mendes and Cabello's romantic relationship officially began on July 4, 2019. If you missed it, back in November 2020, Camila opened up about being in love with Shawn. In a candid post via IG, Camila said: "there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver,wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

