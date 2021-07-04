Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello share loved up photos from Caribbean vacay to celebrate 2nd anniversary

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ringed in their 2nd anniversary with a romantic getaway as they promised "more joy, friendship, and love" in celebratory posts.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello completed two years of togetherness and celebrated the special moment by sharing adorable anniversary posts wishing each other. The duo took off for a romantic getaway to the Caribbean islands and shared sweet photos with each other from the same. 2 years on, the duo still look absolutely smitten by each other and fans believe they couldn't be more perfect. The anniversary posts came with some loved-up photos including one with the duo making out.

Mendes, 22, posted a photo of them kissing on the beach on Saturday and wished his girlfriend on their anniversary saying, "Happy 2 years my baby." As for Cabello, the songstress shared a series of snaps from their vacay which included her giving goofy expressions. Wishing Mendes, the 24-year-old singer wrote, "Happy anniversary Kuko," she captioned the photos. "Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

After months of speculations and paparazzi pictures showing the duo hanging out, Shawn and Camila made their relationship official in 2019. The couple's confirmation came after they had worked together on their duet, Señorita whose music video promised electric chemistry between them.

Check out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's anniversary posts here:

The couple quarantined together last year and have been staying in Miami with their dog Tarzan whom they adopted in November last year. Previously, while describing his relationship with Cabello, Mendes had referred to her as "my person" and gushed about her for being "brave and courageous in love." Cabello has also expressed her appreciation for Mendes in not just media interactions but also social media posts.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes RECALLS an argument with GF Camila Cabello that made him realise his biggest fear

Share your comment ×