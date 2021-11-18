Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello split: Looking back at their 7 year friendship as duo part ways

The most shocking news of the day dropped this morning when longtime friends Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced the end of their romantic relationship after dating for 2 years. While ‘Shawmila’ fans will ‘Never Be The Same’ as Cabello’s song suggests, but the duo assured fans that they will continue being best friends. To mourn the couple’s wholesome relationship over the past 2 years, we’re looking back at how this epic romance first transpired as their ‘Summer Of Love’ ends.

The duo’s relationship began as teens when they met as teens in 2014 as supporting acts on Austin Mahone’s 2014 tour. At the time, Cabello was a member of Fifth Harmony and Mendes was crafting his solo career. The duo got closer in 2015 when they reunited backstage at a Taylor Swift concert and wrote a song together--I Know What You Did Last Summer. The duo remained friends from 2015 to 2018 but things quickly changed after they hung out at the 2019 Grammys.

In June 2019, the duo released their second duet ​​Señorita, which fueled a ton of dating rumours. The duo was also spotted together multiple times but they didn’t confirm the rumours until their MTV VMAs performance where the duo shared a kiss on stage. There was no going back after that, Shawmilla became regular on each other’s Instagram and were spotted together every other day. When COVID hit, the duo spent the lockdown together at Camila’s Miami house and they even adopted a dog in November 2020.

Shortly after in December 2020, the couple released their 3rd song together titled The Christmas Song. Followed by July 2021 when they marked their 2 year anniversary together and shared cheesy IG posts confessing their love. All was smooth sailing until this morning when the couple announced their split via IG and left their shippers shattered.

