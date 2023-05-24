Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted holding hands in NYC as they spend time together post Coachella reunion

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spending quality time together amid rumors of them reconnecting and dating again. The former lovebirds and collaborators were spotted by the paparazzi in New York City today as they took a stroll together, hand in hand. Read on to know more!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hold hands during a stroll together

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, were spotted by the shutterbugs in the Big Apple earlier today. As per the photos published by PEOPLE, Shawn was seen dressed in a dark grey muscle tee with a pair of light denim pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Camila was seen donning a black leather jacket on top of a white tank top and blue denim pants. She left her hair open and did not wear any makeup. The pair walked holding hands, as the paps clicked them from a distance.

This is the first time Shawn and Camila have been spotted together after they were last seen in Venice, California, in April. Although none of them have commented on the status of their relationship, it looks like the former lovebirds are going strong after their viral reunion at the Coachella Music Festival 2023.

Camila Cabello’s new song about her reunion with Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023?

Last month, Camila took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for her upcoming song titled June Gloom. It also has the date April 12 mentioned. It should be noted that this is just a few days prior to her much-talked-about reunion with her ex-lover Shawn Mendes.

In the teaser, Camila can be heard singing, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.”

Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

The obvious Coachella reference has left fans too excited and they wonder what the song means about their relationship now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Here’s what we know