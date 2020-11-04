Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello welcome labrador Tarzan to the family; Hailey Baldwin can't handle the cuteness

Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram page to welcome his and Camila Cabello's latest family member, a Labrador puppy, who the lovebirds named Tarzan. Check out the heartwarming photos and videos below.

For Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shippers, the lovebirds have been treating them well ever since their reunion post the latter wrapping up Cinderella's shoot in the UK after being away for a month and a half. From Cabello getting some major spotlight in Mendes' documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder's trailer to packing on the PDA while in costume for Halloween, the couple has been flaunting their relationship in the best of ways.

Now, taking the next step in their blossoming relationship, Shawn and Camila have welcomed a new addition to the pet family, a yellow Labrador who they adorably named Tarzan. Sharing several glimpses of Tarzan on his Instagram page, the Wonder singer posted photos and videos as the couple cuddles the tiny munchkin. The first snap sees Tarzan resting leisurely on the Havana singer's lap while the next video sees Mendes driving with Cabello in the backseat cuddling the furball. Shawn tells Camila to turn Tarzan around so that the fans could get a better glimpse at their family member. Another video sees Mendes and Cabello messing around with Tarzan as the latter quips, "He loves himself. It's a good sign," as the puppy sees himself on the camera. The final candid photo sees Tarzan sound asleep while Shawn delicately rests his back on his new pet.

Check out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello introducing the world to their pet dog Tarzan on Instagram below:

Shawn's caption reads as, "Hi Tarzan," along with cute face and red heart emoticon.

Along with liking Mendes' IG post, Hailey Baldwin was in awe when it comes to Tarzan's cuteness as she commented, "OMG!!!!!!!!" Shawn's IG post also got likes from Justin Timberlake and Tara Sutaria

We're already in love with Tarzan and can't wait for more photos and videos of him with Shawn and Camila!

Meanwhile, Camila already has three dogs: a Shih Tzu named Leo, a Chihuahua named Eugene and a German Shepherd named Thunder.

