Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello will now help fans drift off to sleep & let go of anxiety through meditation app

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently teamed up with the Calm app to provide guided meditation sessions for their fans. Scroll down to know more.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will now be telling blissful stories on the Calm app, which will ease your mind right into sleep. The popular meditation app revealed that their new set of ambassadors will release “Breathe Into It," which will have 13 sessions from Cabello and 11 sessions from Mendes. The session will seemingly help foster gratitude, overcome fear and ease anxiety of their listeners. All of the clips delve into the couple's individual journey toward finding inner peace and self-centeredness. Mendes' clips talk about overcoming fear, his life philosophies and also shows fans his pre-show rituals.

The couple will reportedly take listeners into a soothing state of meditation. In a press release, talking about her new project, Camila stated: "Everyone's journey with mental health is different but no matter your struggle, know that you are not alone.” "Meditation and mindfulness have been so helpful as I navigate life and prioritize healing," the singer and actress said via People magazine.

"By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatize conversations about mental health and asking for support," she added. "Expanding access to these types of resources is so important, especially for communities who often aren't given the time or space to focus on their mental wellness."

In the same press release, Mendes said: "Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine, meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well." "My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines, and look out for others," he added.

