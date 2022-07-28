Shawn Mendes cancels his world tour to focus on his mental health and 'come back stronger'

After postponing shows from his Wonder tour earlier this month, Shawn Mendes has now cancelled the rest of his world tour to focus on his mental health. The singer released a statement on his Instagram stating that he needs to "heal" and will take time off for the same. The singer also thanked his fans for their continued love and support.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Mendes shared that he would "unfortunately" have to cancel all the North American, the UK and European dates of the tour, which was set to kick off in June. He wrote, "After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

The singer maintained that while he will be taking time off from touring, he will continue to put out new music and said, "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I'll be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal." He further concluded by saying, "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Check out Shawn Mendes' post here:

Mendes, who has been touring since he was 15, released Wonder his fourth studio album in December 2020. The singer's world tour was expected to kick off last month and continue through October ahead of its European leg, which was slated to launch in May 2023.

