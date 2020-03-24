Shawn Mendes ditches the tee & showers Camila Cabello with kisses during coffee stroll amid Covid 19 outbreak

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to sip on coffee as they stepped out to soak up some sun amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Shawn ditched the shirt for the run.

The Coronavirus scare hasn't stopped Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from stepping out with some hot coffee. The lovebirds have been spending quarantine time together in Miami. They have been watching movies and spending time together. While we reported over the weekend that the couple was enjoying a jam session and singing Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me, paparazzi spotted the couple out and about over the weekend. The Senorita singers made a coffee run and soaked up some sun amid the Covid-19 fear.

In photos shared by Page Six, Shawn was seen walking shirtless on the streets of Miami. The Stitches hitmaker stepped out sporting just a pair of shorts while holding a mug of coffee. Meanwhile, Camila was seen dressed in a plunging printed maxi dress and flip flops. They held hands while sipping on the coffee and taking in some Vitamin D. The photographers also spotted Shawn showering Camila with kisses.

Just last week, Shawn reached out to his fans with a special message for them amid the outbreak. “I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all. Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this," he said.

Meanwhile, Shawn and Camila have been couped in and binging Harry Potter movies. “I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end. That’s the way to go,” Shawn said. “[Shawn] knows a lot about it,” Camila chipped in. How are you spending your time under quarantine? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello look madly in love as they cover Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me; tease new music

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More