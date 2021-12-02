Shawn Mendes drops emotional song It'll Be Okay following split from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left everyone surprised as the duo released a joint statement announcing their breakup recently. Almost two weeks after their split, Mendes has now dropped a new song titled It'll Be Okay. The emotional ballad revolves around the aftermath of a breakup and talks about rising back up after all the pain and hurt.

Fans have been speculating that with the new track, Shawn is expressing his somber state of mind. The lyrics of the song seem to talk about parting ways from a lover as he sings, "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."

In another verse from the song, Mendes also sings the words, "I will love you either way" which seems to be a big hint about his relationship with Camila. Even as the duo split, they maintained in their statement that they would continue to remain "best friends." Before dating each other, Shawn and Camila had remained close friends for over seven years.

Check out Shawn Mendes' new song here:

Ahead of the release of his new track, Shawn had dropped a teaser of the same on Instagram as he wrote, "It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you I hope you love this song."

The emotional song seems to have already struck a chord with his fans, who have been sending him supportive messages since his split.

