Shawn Mendes faces flak for using NYC’s orange sky from Canadian wildfires as his new single’s artwork

Shawn Mendes just announced a new single and he has seemingly used New York City’s orange sky as the song’s artwork.

The 24-year-old pop star has been on a break from the music world since July 2022 when he canceled his Wonder Tour to take care of his mental health.

However, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when, almost a year later, Shawn took to his social media space on Thursday night (June 8) to announce his brand-new song titled What The Hell Are We Dying For? The song is slated to come out at midnight ET.

Shawn Mendes’s artwork for his new single

Apart from the exciting announcement, there was something else that caught fans and netizens’ attention too – the artwork used for his new single. If you have not seen it yet, Shawn’s artwork for his new song features an orange sky above New York City.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, NYC was covered in an orange haze and smoke engulfed the city due to the wildfires in Canada – from where Mendes is. Several events like Broadway shows, baseball games, and others were canceled due to the air quality, which was making it hard for people to breathe.

Read on to know more.

Shawn Mendes’ new single

Fans react to Shawn Mendes’ artwork for his new single

As soon as Mendes made the announcement, fans and netizens took to social media to express their concern and shock over the artwork.

One fan wrote, “comeback with a single called what the hell are we dying for and its cover being the wildfires in canada and the smog in new york is definitely a big what moment.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Shawn Mendes did not just slap some words on a picture of Smokey ass NYC and used it as cover art.”

A third person commented, “my trauma is not your cover art (angry emoji)”

Yet another person’s comment said, “No cause like Shawn has been doing that fashion thing for months now and you decide to come back to music and use a picture of not Canada, where's he's from, but the more shocking image of NYC where we literally can't breathe without smelling barbequed maple syrup???????”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted holding hands in NYC as they spend time together post Coachella reunion