Shawn Mendes flaunts his toned body as he RETURNS to social media after split with Camila Cabello

It seems like Shawn Mendes had a good time on the beach! The singer, 23, has recently returned to social media following his split with Camila Cabello. Taking to Instagram, Mendes shared some photos of him as he got ready for a cool surfing session.

In the photos, Mendes flaunted his toned abs, as he took his surfing board and posed for some stunning pictures in the water. He also took to thanking the photographer in Spanish. However, the shirtless photos gained much attention from fans as some gushed over his abs while others simply marvelled at the sight in the snaps.

For those unversed, Camila and Shawn announced their split via the latter's social media account. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," a part of the joint statement from them read. Shawn's previous social media post is of him and Camila on Halloween which had received much appreciation from fans worldwide. However, 2 weeks after the same, the duo announced their split.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had also walked the MET Gala red carpet together, and Shawn even came to support then-girlfriend Camila during the premiere of her debut movie Cinderella which was released on Amazon Prime. Taking to Instagram, Shawn had also posted a heartfelt note for Camila where he penned how "kind and authentic" she was as the lead character throughout the movie. The Senorita singer had also taken to share a picture of the two of them kissing on a balcony alongside the caption.

