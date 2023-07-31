Shawn Mendes flaunts toned abs on a fun-filled vacation in Spain; DEETS here

Shawn Mendes was spotted sunbathing in Ibiza, Spain. The 24-year-old Mercy singer was seen out on the boats with some friends on Friday. The shirtless star appeared tanned and snug, dressed in olive-colored shorts and dark-rimmed glasses. Many of his tattoos, including those on both of his arms, were left on full display.

Shawn Mendes flaunted his abs on his Spain vacation

On Friday, Shawn Mendes showed off his toned abs while vacationing in the Spanish hotspot. On the trip, he wore green shorts and went on a boating expedition across the Mediterranean Sea with a few friends.

During the vacation, Mendes enjoyed numerous pleasant activities, including a quick plunge in the sea, and he was spotted showing his friends something on his phone while they relaxed on the boat.

He also flaunted his numerous tattoos while basking in the Spanish sun. Mendes later added a white button-down shirt, a denim tote bag, and black sunglasses to his ensemble.

Why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello call it quits again?

The pop star's European vacation comes after he and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello split up after a passionate reconciliation in June. After dating for two years, the couple called it quits for the first time in November 2021.

After their most recent separation, a source told PEOPLE why their brief reconciliation didn't last. The insider revealed to PEOPLE that "Shawn is still learning and evolving as a person. He requires space for himself to do what he enjoys; he has a lot to learn and experience in the future. The timing was off for Shawn and Camila," they continued.

After being seen kissing at Coachella in April, the ex-couple stoked suspicions that they were reconciling. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the couple always seemed to have a special connection and had been friendly for months.

In the meantime, there were rumors that the two had rekindled their relationship and grew stronger after they were spotted having PDA moments on many occasions whilst being out and about around Los Angeles and New York City. They even went to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New Jersey together in late May.

After Canadian wildfires blanketed a heavy blanket of smoke across parts of the United States in early June, Shawn Mendes released a new song called What the Hell Are We Dying For?

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 at the time of the release of the single, the singer opened up about how the song also relates to his current personal struggles.

