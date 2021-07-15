Shawn Mendes gets candid on learning Spanish from Camila Cabello; Says it could’ve ‘ruined our relationship’

Shawn Mendes recently opened up about learning Spanish from girlfriend Camila Cabello for his new song KESI, scroll down to see what he said of the experience.

Singer Shawn Mendes recently released his first Spanish song KESI and the 22-year-old is now opening up on how he learnt the diverse language. "To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly," Mendes said while appearing on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. The singer detailed more about being coached by his girlfriend Camila Cabello. The singer said, "She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong.' And I was like, 'Okay.'"

The new song KESI is in collaboration with Spanish artist Camilo, and in the new song, Mendes joins Camilo for an English verse, but sings in Spanish alongside him: "Si tú me dice' ahorita que me quieres a tu la'o / Qué lindo sería / Si tú con esa boquita ya me tienes emboba'o / Yo te besaría / Pero no me dices que sí, que sí, que sí, que sí." (In English: "If you told me you wanted me by your side, that would be the best. You already have me distracted with that little mouth of yours, I'd kiss you. But you don't say yes.")

During the chat with Lowe, Mendes mentioned how challenging it was for him to get all the lyrics exact. "It took me hours to get the words right, though. I could not mess that up," he said. "It was going to ruin our relationship if I said, if there was one ... I remember there was one word and I was like, 'I think it's fine.' And she's like, 'It's not fine.' And I'm like, 'Okay, it's not fine. I believe you.'"

At the start of the pandemic last year, Cabello shared that she was taking the time to enlighten Mendes with Spanish vocabulary. "Shawn is teaching me this and I'm teaching him Spanish," Cabello wrote on her Instagram Stories along with a selfie of her holding a guitar. "In the words of dababy, LETS GOOO."

