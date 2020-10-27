Shawn Mendes gives glimpse of quarantine life with Camila Cabello; Shares cute photo of his ‘Reina’ aka Queen

Shwan Mendes just posted a candid photo with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in their home in Los Angeles. Scroll down and see the picture below.

Shawn Mendes recently posted a photo of himself, holding his girlfriend Camila Cabello! In the photo Shawn posted on Instagram, the Senorita singing duo was seen chilling in the kitchen, giving fans a sneak peek into the couple’s private quarantine life. While Shawn sat on the kitchen slab, Camila stood on the floor as Mendes held her close. Shawn captioned the duo’s adorable photo together with a simple: “Reina,” which means Queen in Spanish.

Shawn’s photo of the duo came just a few days after Camila posted another picture of the duo on her Instagram. Last week, Camila Cabello posted an adorable photo where she was jumping into Shawn’s arms. The 23-year-old singer and actress shared the cute pic on her social media on Thursday (October 22). “heheheheheh,” she simply captioned the lovely embrace.

If you didn’t know, Camila and Shawn are currently living together at her house in Los Angeles, a shift from their quarantine living at her family home in Miami. Back in August, Camila headed back to work on her Cinderella movie in London, while Shawn headed west to LA to work on his upcoming album Wonder. After she finished filming in early October, she went straight to LA to reunite with her man.

Shawn recently opened up about how it was a little difficult being away from Camila for a month and a half, the longest they’ve been apart. The 22-year-old musician opened up on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, revealing: “She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half,” he said on the show. “It was tough… I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away. So a month and a half. The last week and a half we were like, ‘We got this, right?’”

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello posts ADORABLE photo with boyfriend Shawn Mendes; Shows off new haircut in the pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×