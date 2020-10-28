Shawn Mendes GUSHES over lockdown life with Camila Cabello; Says doing ‘normal things’ is ‘really nice’; Watch

Shawn Mendes recently spoke to Jimmy Fallon and opened up about his life at home with girlfriend Camila Cabello. Scroll down to watch Jimmy and Shwan’s full chat.

Shawn Mendes recently opened up about life in quarantine! During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 27), the 22-year-old singer dished on quarantining with girlfriend Camila Cabello during the pandemic. “It’s funny. When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” Shawn shared. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’”

“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” Shawn continued. Shawn acknowledged that things like this sound “so normal for everyone else,” but this time has been “very abnormal” for him. “I’ve basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15,” Shawn said. “So it’s been nice, man, it’s been really nice.”

Watch their full chat below:

If you didn’t know, Camila and Shawn are currently living together at her house in Los Angeles, a shift from their quarantine living at her family home in Miami. Back in August, Camila headed back to work on her Cinderella movie in London, while Shawn headed west to LA to work on his upcoming album Wonder. After she finished filming in early October, she went straight to LA to reunite with her man.

