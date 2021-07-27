Shawn Mendes had the funniest response to fans commenting on his bulging pockets; Here’s what he said

Singer ​​Shawn Mendes recently reacted to a comment about his clothes! The Lost In Japan singer recently stepped out wearing an olive green sweater and black Nike shorts in Beverly Hills California, and eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but comment on the 22-year-old seemingly full pockets!

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Shawn’s left pocket could be seen bulging out from the number of items in there. In response to the pap pics, a fan tweeted and said, “shawn mendes is the type of person who will put everything on his pocket.” Shawn saw the tweet and replied: “And wear the same sweater every morning for a week cuz he gets attached,” commented on his worn-out sweater!

In other news, the singer has been in the headlines for learning Spanish from girlfriend Camila Cabello. During her appearance on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe podcast, Camila discussed how she’s been coaching Shawn on singing in Spanish. During the interview, Cabello mentioned how Shawn has fallen in love with Latin culture over time. "And I don’t know if he told you this, but he is taking Spanish lessons really to learn to speak Spanish. So he already had some ground covered before that. That studio session, I was riding him so hard," Camila further tells Apple Music's, Zane Lowe. "He was like, 'That's good'...[and] I'm like, 'Do what you want, but it isn't right, I'm just saying. But he, apart from that song, really has also fallen in love with Latin culture," Camila concluded.

