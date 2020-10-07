Shawn Mendes HINTS at collaboration with Justin Bieber in the works; Says JB is ‘one of my favourite artists’

Shawn Mendes recently hinted that he might have a collaboration in the works with Yummy singer Justin Bieber. Scroll down to see what he said.

Shawn Mendes may have just revealed a big secret about a potential future collaboration! During a new interview, the 21-year-old Lost In Japan singer seemed to confirm that he and Justin Bieber have collaborated on a new song. While being interviewed on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show, Shawn was asked if he turned down a collaboration with the 26-year-old Yummy singer.

“Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” Shawn said. “If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was like nine years old.” “I cannot confirm or deny,” Shawn added with a smile.

“In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer… It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there are not many people who do this type of stuff.” “But anyway, back to your question because now I’m sidetracking on purpose,” Shawn continued, smiling again. Shawn and Justin first sparked collab rumours back in August when they were both seen at the same studio along with Justin‘s wife Hailey.

